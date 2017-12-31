A look back at Scotland's 2017 in tweets

January

The start of the year brought the inauguration of Donald Trump. One former leader had some words to say about a future one.

February

Stormy weather wound up the winter months and pushed the waves high up the cliffs in Orkney.

March

Freerunning in a bit of a Renton stylee took off for young Robbie Griffiths in Edinburgh in March.

April

Our very own Nick Eardley had a bit of a photobombing incident with the first minister on the general election trail in April.

May

They look so cute, but never forget that Terry Nutkins lost two fingers.

June

Sir Billy proved to be one of the best good news stories of the year, although the Big Yin wasn't sure the title had the right ring to it.

July

To catch a thief - and then give him a good talking to.

August

Doddie Weir confronting news of his motor neurone disease diagnosis brought moments of both raw emotion and inspiration.

September

Scotland can be a great place to surf if you know your waves, and 12-year-old Ben sure does.

October

In October, the time came for Sir Billy to be knighted, months on he said he was still stunned by the honour.

November

Sometimes drama unfolds right in front of you - here a burning ambulance explodes at a Glasgow hospital.

December

It's always good to end the year with a bit of a laugh and you can't fault this bin man for his dancing on ice efforts.