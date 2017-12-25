Image copyright Stewart Attwood Image caption More than 8,000 people spent the night out in Edinburgh for Sleep in the Park

More than £4m has been raised in a festive fundraising campaign to tackle homelessness in Scotland.

Social Bite cafes opened on Christmas Day to serve dinner and give out presents.

Money was raised through the Sleep in the Park event in Edinburgh and an appeal for £5 donations for meals.

A Social Bite spokesman said: "Thank you so much to every single person that slept out or donated a Christmas dinner."

Social Bite operates cafes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Many of its staff are formerly homeless and all profits are donated to social causes.

A spokesman added: "You have simultaneously registered your disgust at the system that results in people becoming homeless in such large numbers.

"The job over the next 12 months is to use this money to get a minimum of 500 people off the streets into a proper home with a funded support resource."

Sleep in the Park saw more than 8,000 people spend the night in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens earlier this month.

Stars including Liam Gallagher, Deacon Blue, Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit performed at the event.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Communities Secretary Angela Constance and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart also spent the night in the gardens.