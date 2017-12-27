The papers: 'Violence of the Bams'

Image copyright Empics

A knife-wielding thug was shot at after he slashed a woman's hand in a doorstep attack, according to the Daily Record.

The Herald describes how a think tank has called for the Scottish Parliament to be given control of the country's rail network - a story that also features on the front page of the Telegraph.

Scotland's councils have paid out £627m on severance packages in the past few years, according to figures highlighted in the Scotsman.

The National responds to reports that former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg is to be given a knighthood by describing him as headline "Sir Lose-A-Lot".

Little Bo Cox is recovering in intensive care after having a kidney transplant on Christmas Day, reports the Scottish Sun.

YouTube is a "shop window" for videos of child abuse, according to an investigation by the Times.

An online geographical database that could help prevent emergency services on 999 calls being sent to the wrong address has been put on the back The burner, an MSP has claimed in the Press and Journal.

Two children in Fife have been forced to lodge their own cases against absent parents in order to secure child maintenance payments, reports the Courier.

The Scottish Daily Mail says soaring numbers of teachers are being forced to take time off work with stress-related illness.

The sister of Laura Plummer fears the British tourist may not survive three years in an Egyptian prison after she was jailed for admitting that she took banned painkillers into the country, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The i features a Tory mayor from England warning about the risks of a "hard Brexit".