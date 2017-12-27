Image copyright Mark McKie Image caption Mark McKie's dog, Buddy, enjoyed a run in the snow-covered Galloway Hills

People in Scotland are being warned to expect more wintry weather as the festive chill looks set last for the rest of the week.

Forecasters say rain, sleet and snow is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and they have issued a yellow warning of ice.

The Met Office said inland areas were likely to be worst affected by snow and ice, particularly the north Highlands.

Snow is likely to hit southern Scotland and northern England on Friday.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow comes into force at 03:00 on Friday, with forecasters warning it could affect roads and railways.

Meanwhile, BBC Scotland website readers have been sending us their pictures of the snow in Scotland.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright Claire Traynor Image caption Claire Traynor sent us this picture of her daughter enjoying a "magical walk" in Shotts on Wednesday.

Image copyright Bill Bennett Image caption Bill Bennet, of East Calder, took this shot looking west towards Lanark on the Land Whang.

Image copyright Stevie McKenna Image caption These children found the perfect hill for sledging at Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton. Picture by Stevie McKenna.

Image copyright @thehairyhaggis/Twitter Image caption Even Hugo the dog got excited about how heavy the snow got in Feshiebridge, says Tim Everett.

Image copyright Cameron Scott Image caption Cameron Scott enjoyed a lovely, snowy Boxing Day in Carluke, South Lanarkshire.

Image copyright Chris Spowart Image caption Chris Spowart captured the Boxing Day snow on the Lammermuir Hills in the Scottish Borders.

Image copyright Alan Lalley Image caption The winter sun is shining on Cumbernauld Community Park in this picture by Alan Lalley.