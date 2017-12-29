The papers: Gender-neutral uniforms

The i newspaper leads with a story about the Scottish government backing gender-neutral uniforms for Scottish school pupils. The paper says minsters have agreed that girls and boys should be treated equally after a teenager's campaign.

The UK is in the "economic relegation zone" as new analysis says British workers face the worst pay prospects in 2018 of any employees in the world's most advanced economies, reports the Herald.

The Scotsman says Scots rail passengers suffer some of the UK's worst-delays.

The Daily Record reports on the death of a couple in the Scottish Borders. The paper says the incident was a "murder-suicide".

The Courier's Dundee edition reports on weapons seized in Tayside and Fife schools.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been placed on "code red" after a surge of flu patients stretched NHS Grampian to the limit, according to the Press and Journal.

The SNP has come under renewed attack over its stewardship of the NHS after it was revealed that the number of hospital beds has been cut by more than 600 in the past year, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports on a global study which it says suggests Britain is becoming hooked on anti-depressants.

The Daily Telegraph in Scotland says the central belt was braced for snow and ice on Friday morning.

Nicola Sturgeon is facing calls to order a clampdown on the pay of senior academics after the principal of one of Scotland's top universities accepted a £20,000 bonus, says The Times.

The Daily Star of Scotland focuses on New Year celebrations.