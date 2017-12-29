Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 22 - 29 December

  • 29 December 2017

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Stained Glass window Image copyright Adrian Jackson
Image caption Adrian Jackson captured the sun streaming through the stained glass at the Bellie Church Fochabers during the Milne's Primary School end of term service
Mountain hair Image copyright Darren Dawson
Image caption Darren Dawson spotting this wide-eyed mountain hare in the Cairngorms
Children building a snowman Image copyright Alan Forbes
Image caption Lucy and Abby make the most of their outdoor playtime by building a snowman in Anniesland, Glasgow.
Kelpies lit up Image copyright Brian Forsyth
Image caption "When illuminated from inside, the Kelpies seem to tower even higher than normal," says Brian Forsyth from Kirriemuir who took this picture of the iconic horses on one misty evening
Scrub ground where Clydeside Distillery stood Image copyright Ken Colvin
Image caption Ken Colvin said he was given a glimpse of the past when he took this picture looking west down the Clyde near to the newly opened Clydeside Distillery
Stag on Applecross hillside Image copyright Brandon Ganch
Image caption Is that a stag? Yes it is. The animal is neatly silhouetted as it looks out beyond its hillside position in Applecross, Wester Ross
Bearsden sunset Image copyright Alan Gillies
Image caption Alan Gillies from Bearsden captured this blood red sky over Glasgow on a recent December morning
Frozen soap bubble Image copyright Lyanne Cameron
Image caption Lyanne Cameron from North Lanarkshire says: "I tool this soap and ice bubble photo in my back garden in Morningside."
Beach at Elie in Fife Image copyright Terry McKenna
Image caption Pretty shapes in the sand at Elie in Fife were captured by Terry McKenna from Kirkcaldy on Boxing Day
Boat at Findochty Image copyright Sandy McDiarmid
Image caption These boats were high and dry at Findochty on the Moray Firth. Picture submitted by Sandy McDiarmid
Dog on snowy hill Image copyright Mark McKie
Image caption It was playtime for Buddy on the Galloway Hills. The photo was captured by the dog's owner Mark McKie
Ice circles in river Image copyright Lanting Li
Image caption Kippen Village burn featured ice circles during late December
Edinburgh's Princes Street Image copyright Jeff Borthwick
Image caption Jeff Borthwick photographed this colourful Christmas scene overlooking Princes Street in Edinburgh

