Image copyright Chris Watt

Edinburgh's Hogmanay organisers say the event will not be affected by Storm Dylan.

Scotland is set to be battered by winds of up to 80mph on New Year's Eve as weather warnings have been issued.

The storm will arrive from Northern Ireland at about midnight on Saturday and the wind warning is in place until 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Met Office warned of a chance of damage to buildings and the potential for injuries from flying debris.

But organisers said the event will go ahead in full and any severe weather will not happen during any of the planned events.

The Met Office alert said: "There is a small chance of tiles blown from roofs, with the potential for injuries and danger to life from debris".

The gusts will affect southern and central Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and parts of Tayside.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The strong winds will travel in from Northern Ireland

Large waves in coastal areas are also expected and there are warnings about the chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

The storm is due to pass by mid afternoon, well ahead of any outdoor events.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Gusts of up to 80mph are expected on Sunday

Edinburgh's Hogmanay will see 150,000 revellers descend on the city.

A torchlight procession will take place on Saturday night, with the famous street party and Princes Street Gardens concert starring Rag'n'Bone Man happening on Sunday evening.

Updated forecasts

Organisers Underbelly are confident the weather won't do anything to hold the celebrations back.

A spokesman said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay is, as always, in constant contact with the Met Office receiving regular forecast updates specific to Edinburgh.

Image copyright Chris Watt

"Forecasters are predicting that Storm Dylan will hit Scotland's central belt between midnight and 15:00 on the 31st, happening after the torchlight procession on the 30th and passing before the Hogmanay celebrations on the 31st.

"The specific forecast produced for the Hogmanay celebrations by the Met Office considers all the latest data and provides the most likely scenario for Edinburgh City itself, through which we are reassured that the planned events and preparations will not be effected and that the celebrations will go ahead in full. "

An Edinburgh City Council spokesman said: "No impact is expected but we will be monitoring forecasts throughout the weekend."