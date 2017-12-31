Image copyright PA Image caption Up to 150,000 people are due in the Scottish capital for Hogmanay celebrations

Preparations are continuing for Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh despite the arrival of Storm Dylan.

An amber warning for high winds remains in place across south west Scotland stating the potential for "injuries or danger to life" from flying debris.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued seven flood warnings for rivers across the area.

Up to 150,000 people are expected in the Scottish capital for Hogmanay, with proceedings kicking off at 19:00.

Scottish Power said the high winds had caused substantial damage to their network with power outages affecting customers in Bathgate, West Lothian, and in Carluke, Larkhall and Kilsyth in Lanarkshire as well as in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.

Caused disruption

The Met Office said a gust of wind measuring 76mph was recorded at Port Ellen on Islay.

They have also issued a yellow warning for wind across the southern half of Scotland, including, Strathclyde, Central, Tayside, Lothian, Fife and south west Scotland, with gusts of up to 65mph expected until 15:00.

The storm has caused disruption to the travel network with ferry services from Oban, Tarbert and Lismore affected. Rail services between Edinburgh, Helensburgh and Glasgow Central to Largs are also affected.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Storm Dylan is due to subside by later afternoon on Sunday

Image copyright Scotland TranServ Image caption The floodgates on the A78 have been closed between Largs/Meigle and Wemyss Bay/Skerlmorlie

On the roads, there are restrictions on the Erskine Bridge, Forth Road Bridge, Tay Road Bridge and the Friarton Bridge.

The Queensferry Crossing has a high winds warning in place with a 40mph speed limit.

Drivers along the A78 south of Largs are also being warned not to risk using the route as high tide approaches.

On the A720 Edinburgh city bypass, there are reports that a fallen tree is leaning across part of the carriageway at Calder Junction.

'Dropping down'

Sepa is warning of the risk of flooding in the south west, with flood warnings issued for South West Rhins, Fleet Bay, Kirkcudbright Bay, Rough Firth, Southerness Point, Upper Solway Firth and East Luce Bay.

In Stirling, organisers of the Hogmanay fireworks display at the Castle esplanade said the conditions were "providing some challenges", but that plans were going ahead as normal.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office amber warning is in force until 13:00 on Sunday

Despite the disruption, Storm Dylan is expected to subside across Scotland by late Sunday afternoon, before the main Hogmanay celebrations begin.

Ed Bartlam from Underbelly, organisers of the events in Edinburgh, told the BBC that things were scheduled to go ahead as planned.

"It's pretty windy here this morning, but there are specific forecasts that we get from the Met Office about Hogmanay and they are showing that there is a dropping down this afternoon.

"We're really looking forward to our 7 o'clock kick-off and the biggest street party at new year in the world."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Torchlight procession took place on Saturday night

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival began on Saturday evening with a torchlight procession, which also marked the start of Scotland's Year of Young People.

Nearly 20,000 people, including 17,000 torchbearers, took part in the procession down the Royal Mile, past Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament.

Thirty Vikings from Shetland's Up Helly Aa Festival were among those taking part, along with young people performing with the massed pipes and drums and people samba drumming.

Edinburgh's three-day Hogmanay festival includes the Street Party and Concert in the Gardens on New Year's Eve and the Loony Dook in South Queensferry on 1 January.