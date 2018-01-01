Scotland's first 2018 babies are born

Image copyright Getty Images

The first babies of 2018 have been born in Scotland.

The first is believed to have been Harry Jacob Ferguson, who arrived at 10 seconds past midnight at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

Bonnie Mary Lindsay Patrucci was born at 00:05 at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

Ten minutes later, a still-to-be-named girl was born to Susanne Dwyer and Richard Mills at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

In Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Stacey Glancy and Colin Graham had a boy, Travis, at 01:30.