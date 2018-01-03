Image copyright SPL Image caption Times for treating patients increase as A&E attendances rise

Scottish Accident and Emergency units failed to meet waiting time targets in December as the number of patients increased.

The latest figures show that during the week ending 24 December, 83.3% of patients were seen within four hours.

This falls short of the 95% target set by the Scottish government.

During the week ending 17 December, 81.1% of patients were seen within four hours, the lowest figure since records began.

There was a 20% increase in attendances during the week ending 25 December compared to the same week the previous year.

Concern over the shortfall has led some health boards to take action. The newly-opened Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary has announced it has moved to "red status", with some outpatient clinics being suspended to meet demand.

NHS Lanarkshire has asked patients not to visit A&E unless "absolutely necessary". The health board missed the 95% target for every week in December.

'Doing fantastic job'

Health boards attributed the rise in demand to acute seasonal illnesses, with the rate of GP consultations for flu and respiratory infections rising by more than a quarter during the period.

NHS24 and the Scottish Ambulance Service also reported rises in call volume.

Meanwhile, separate monthly statistics show that during November, 93.3% of people were seen within the four-hour target.

The figure is down slightly from 94.4% in October and 93.6% in November 2016.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "Our NHS and community health service do a fantastic job all year round but there is no doubt that winter can bring additional demands, and I'd like to thank them once again for the dedication they have shown during this busy winter period.

"We're working with boards to help them cope with pressures and this year alone we have invested £22.4m to create extra resilience across the system."