'At risk' adults failing to seek flu jag

Adults are being urged to seek the flu vaccination if they are eligible to receive it free.

The Scottish government said the injection is the "best defence" against the illness.

Figures issued this week indicated that the number of people in Scotland suffering from flu has doubled, compared with last winter.

But only 41% of "at risk" adults under the age of 65 have taken up the vaccination.

One group leaving themselves at risk is pregnant women.

Just 44% of those expecting a child who have no other health risks take the injection.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "The flu virus can make even healthy people very unwell - and puts extra pressure on our health service at what is already a very busy time of year.

"The flu vaccine offers the best defence against the most common strains of the virus circulating this year and has an excellent safety record.

"Each year the World Health Organisation determines which influenza strains should be covered within the influenza vaccination programme and the health services across the UK use these recommended vaccines as these are likely to be the most effective."