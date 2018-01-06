Scotland

The papers: Bishop attacks free speech ban

  • 6 January 2018

The Herald leads with a warning from one of Scotland's most prominent Catholics that stifling free speech at student campuses suggests universities have lost their role as wise guardians of society.

The company behind House of Fraser is understood to have asked the landlords of some of its outlets for rent reductions, as retailers battle challenging conditions on the high street, according to The Scotsman

