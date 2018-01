Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has said the BBC's plans for a new TV channel for Scotland have the potential to harm "fair and effective" competition.

The watchdog said it needed to make a full assessment of the plans before deciding whether to give approval.

The BBC announced proposals in February 2017 for the new channel, which was expected to begin broadcasting in the autumn of 2018.

Ofcom said it would publish its final decision by 11 July.