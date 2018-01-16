The performance of Scotland's A&E units in the first week of the year deteriorated, despite recording a record low at the end of 2017.

The latest weekly figures showed 77.9% of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target time.

The figure was even lower than the previous week which was the worst since weekly recording began three years ago.

The Scottish government said the flu rate had doubled at the start of the year, putting pressure on A&E.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "Despite the flu rate doubling in a week, A&E performance remained broadly the same, with nearly four out of five people attending A&E admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours."

The stats for the first week of the year, which included two bank holidays, was slightly down on the 78% for the final week of the year.

This was well below the Scottish government's 95% target, and the lowest since the weekly figures began in February 2015.

The number of patients attending emergency departments in the week to 7 January - 25,280 - was the lowest since October.

But 5,591 patients spent more than four hours in an emergency department, 95 fewer than the previous week.

The figures show 470 patients spent more than 12 hours in an emergency department, up 58% on the previous week.

The number waiting more than eight hours went up by about 25% to 1449.