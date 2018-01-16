Scotland

Your pictures of snow around Scotland

  • 16 January 2018
Image caption This picture from Colin Mackenzie is from the beside the Falls of Dochart near Killin in Stirlingshire

Large parts of Scotland awoke to a covering of snow on Tuesday morning.

While some experienced travel delays and disruption, others enjoyed seeing a blanket of snow and sent us their pictures.

Snowy Lochnagar from Glen Muick. Image copyright Doreen Rose
Image caption Doreen Rose sent in this photo of snowy Lochnagar from Glen Muick in the Cairngorms
What a treat to have gorgeous sun and snow. This is a beautiful walk near my home in Balerno. Image copyright Jacki Mactaggart
Image caption "What a treat to have gorgeous sun and snow", says Jacki Mactaggart from Balerno in Edinburgh
BBC weather watcher Springygirl Image copyright Springygirl
Image caption BBC weather watcher Springygirl sent in this picture of St Fillans in Perthshire
Weather watcher Graham Image copyright Graham
Image caption Weather watcher Graham saw this train arriving at a snowy Dunkeld & Burnham Station
.and it's still coming down here in Dalchreichart this afternoon !! - Glenmoriston Image copyright KJ-Narnia
Image caption KJ-Narnia said the snow was still coming down in Dalchreichart, near Glen Moriston, in Inverness-shire
BBc weather watcher Jaw Watcher in Clydebank Image copyright Jaw watcher
Image caption BBC weather watcher Jaw Watcher sent in this from Clydebank
BBC Weather watcher Kathmac Image copyright Kathmac
Image caption This was the scene in the centre of Edinburgh this morning. Sent in by Kathmac
Weather watcher Alfiewoofwoof in Inverness Image copyright Alfiewoofwoof
Image caption Weather watcher Alfiewoofwoof in Inverness took this picture
Moy by Iain McInnes
Image caption This was the scene in Moy near Inverness, taken by the BBC's Iain MacInnes
Snow in the garden and on the rooftop of Inzievar Courtyard at Inzievar Estate near Dunfermline Image copyright Alan Johnston
Image caption Snow in the garden and on the rooftop of Inzievar Courtyard at Inzievar Estate near Dunfermline. Taken by Alan Johnston

