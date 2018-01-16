Your pictures of snow around Scotland

Image copyright Colin Mackenzie Image caption This picture from Colin Mackenzie is from the beside the Falls of Dochart near Killin in Stirlingshire

Large parts of Scotland awoke to a covering of snow on Tuesday morning.

While some experienced travel delays and disruption, others enjoyed seeing a blanket of snow and sent us their pictures.

Image copyright Doreen Rose Image caption Doreen Rose sent in this photo of snowy Lochnagar from Glen Muick in the Cairngorms

Image copyright Jacki Mactaggart Image caption "What a treat to have gorgeous sun and snow", says Jacki Mactaggart from Balerno in Edinburgh

Image copyright Springygirl Image caption BBC weather watcher Springygirl sent in this picture of St Fillans in Perthshire

Image copyright Graham Image caption Weather watcher Graham saw this train arriving at a snowy Dunkeld & Burnham Station

Image copyright KJ-Narnia Image caption KJ-Narnia said the snow was still coming down in Dalchreichart, near Glen Moriston, in Inverness-shire

Image copyright Jaw watcher Image caption BBC weather watcher Jaw Watcher sent in this from Clydebank

Image copyright Kathmac Image caption This was the scene in the centre of Edinburgh this morning. Sent in by Kathmac

Image copyright Alfiewoofwoof Image caption Weather watcher Alfiewoofwoof in Inverness took this picture

Image caption This was the scene in Moy near Inverness, taken by the BBC's Iain MacInnes

Image copyright Alan Johnston Image caption Snow in the garden and on the rooftop of Inzievar Courtyard at Inzievar Estate near Dunfermline. Taken by Alan Johnston

.