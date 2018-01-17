'Do not travel' warning as snow storm hits

Image copyright Getty Images

A fresh band of persistent heavy snow is set to sweep across parts of the country for a third day.

Drivers have been urged to stay off major roads in southern Scotland and northern England unless absolutely necessary.

It is believed to be the first time the "do not travel" warning has been issued since the high winds of January 2013.

A Met Office amber "be prepared" alert is now in place until 05:00 on Thursday.

Police Scotland are advising drivers not to use roads in Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian, West Lothian, Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire and North Lanarkshire.

Officers have described travel conditions as "extremely dangerous".

'Delaying travel'

A force statement said: "If you do travel, you will experience delays of several hours or more.

"Congestion caused by vehicles may restrict emergency, recovery or winter maintenance vehicles from providing essential assistance or clearing roads.

"Drivers of HGVs should drive with extreme caution and be aware that you may be requested to park at a suitable position by the police.

"No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth considering making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport."

Transport Scotland urged drivers to avoid a repeat of Tuesday night when many were stuck for up to 11 hours on the M74 in South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

Stein Connolly from Traffic Scotland said traffic was running "relatively smoothly" on the main route between Scotland and England on Wednesday evening.

He told BBC Scotland: "The M74 is black, it's running OK. You can see quite a substantial snowfall on the fields next to the 74 and even along the centre but the actual road is clear right now."

He added: "We really hope that after last night people do listen to us. Avoid the area. We don't want a repeat of last night.

"If you do go out there, you're putting yourself at risk and other people at risk."

Scottish Borders Council said no schools would open in its area on Thursday, with 15,000 pupils missing lessons.

A total of 26 schools were also shut in Dumfries and Galloway on Wednesday, affecting 4,000 students.

In the Highland Council area, nearly 150 schools and nurseries were shut or partially closed, affecting 15,000 pupils.

Nearly 30 schools and nurseries were closed in South Lanarkshire and there are also a number of schools shut in East Ayrshire, Stirling, Falkirk and Perth and Kinross.

Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has said the authorities would be "tested to our limit".

He also announced that police were upgrading their travel warning from level three to level four.

"That in practice means that all travel should be avoided on those parts of the trunk road affected by the amber warning, namely south and south-west Scotland for the duration of the amber warning," he said.

A guide to travel warnings

Travel conditions are graded at four levels by police and transport officials depending on the severity of the weather.

Level 1: Normal operations - no severe weather.

operations - no severe weather. Level 2: Travel with caution - police advise people that conditions for road travel may be hazardous.

- police advise people that conditions for road travel may be hazardous. Level 3: High risk of disruption for road journeys - police advise that there is a high risk of disruption for road journeys. Travellers are likely to experience significant delays.

of disruption for road journeys - police advise that there is a high risk of disruption for road journeys. Travellers are likely to experience significant delays. Level 4: Avoid travelling on the roads - journeys should be avoided. Severe delays expected.

The Met Office has predicted persistent heavy snow, with travel delays likely on roads and a risk that some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

Delays or cancellations are likely to rail and air travel. Some rural communities are likely to become cut off and power cuts are "probable".

Less severe yellow warnings remain in place with snow and ice forecast until Friday evening, with Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England likely to be affected.

