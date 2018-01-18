Image copyright Jo Perry

RBS bosses told managers to let struggling business customers "hang themselves" when in financial difficulty, reports the Daily Record, which says an internal memo has "laid bare the bank's predatory practises" at the expense of customers.

The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the story and quotes from the memo, written in 2009, which said: "Rope: Sometimes you need to let customers hang themselves." The note was published by Westminster's Treasury Select Committee, which is looking into the bank's practices in the wake of the financial crisis.

The wintry weather sweeping southern parts of Scotland makes many of the front pages. The Scotsman reports how drivers were urged to avoid travel after an amber warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office.

Under the headline, Gritty McTwittie, The Scottish Sun claims the Transport Minister Humza Yousaf was "hauled over the coals" after he tweeted about funny gritter names as hundreds of motorists were stranded overnight on the M74.

The Scottish Daily Express makes its feelings clear in its headline: Sorry Is Not Good Enough, after Mr Yousaf apologised to those caught up in the "snow woe" of the M74.

Police have taken the almost unprecedented step of telling nearly a million drivers to stay off the roads, as Scots were warned to prepare themselves for another two days of severe disruption caused by snow and ice, says the i newspaper on the story.

Away from the weather, The National leads with the Holyrood decision by Labour and Conservatives MSPs to vote to defeat the Scottish government over its draft budget proposals.

Pupils who complete Advanced Highers should be fast-tracked straight into the second year of a university degree course, according to quotes in The Herald from Scotland's fair access commissioner.

Taxpayers are spending billions of pounds extra on hospitals and schools funded by private finance deals with little evidence of any benefit, the UK government's spending watchdog has said, according to The Times.

Britain will agree to pay France £44.5m to continue to police the border at Channel ports as Theresa May bowed to pressure from Emmanuel Macron, writes The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Star leads with court testimony from a man who said that former Wales manager Gary Speed was one of four men coached by Barry Bennell who took their own life.

Elderly and vulnerable people are being warned to remain vigilant after cold-calling fraudsters stole £29,000 from a Fife man, says The Courier.