Flu cases in Scotland 'may have peaked'

The number of flu cases in Scotland may have now peaked despite a further increase in the rate last week, health experts have said.

Statistics showed that 114 people per 100,000 were reported as having a flu-like illness last week.

This was a small increase from 107 per 100,000 the previous week, and five times that in the same week last year.

The health secretary said it was encouraging that the figures had not risen as sharply as in previous weeks.

The flu rate had doubled in each of the first two weeks of the year, but the latest Health Protection Scotland report said that "the rate of change in influenza-like illness has now slowed considerably".

It added: "While there has been a small increase compared to last week, this is highly suggestive that we are now approaching, or have reached, the peak in GP consultations."

The report also said that a further 13 people with influenza were confirmed to have died after being admitted to intensive care units (ICU), bringing the total to 21 out the 80 flu patients who have needed ICU treatment this winter.

It said that the ICU death rate was "within normal seasonal levels", but that the contribution of flu to a high overall mortality rate in the first two weeks of the year would be the subject of further investigation.

Health Secretary Shona Robison again said the virus had put a strain on the country's health and social care services, and thanked staff for their hard work.

She added: "We're not out of the woods yet, but it is encouraging to see the figures haven't risen as sharply as in previous weeks.

"The Scottish government is continuing to monitor the situation and work with health boards to ensure they are coping with the challenges of flu this winter."

The country's deputy chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said the flu vaccine is a good match against the current most common strains, and urged everyone eligible to have one.