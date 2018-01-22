Rescuers find man in snowdrifts

Image copyright Moffat MRT Image caption Rescuers battled through drifts in the dark for two hours to find the man

A 64-year-old man has been rescued after a failed attempt to walk to safety from his home near Eskdalemuir.

He had been without power for seven days when he tried to reach the nearest village.

After four hours of struggling through deep snow he was forced to call for help.

Darkness had fallen on Sunday when Moffat Mountain Rescue Team arrived in the area. They spent two hours battling through drifts before finding him.

The man was eventually taken by 4x4 vehicle to Lockerbie.

Rescue team leader Shaun Duignan said: "This has been a busy week for the team with many team members working through the night help stranded drivers and then a rescue closer to the expected role of a mountain rescue team, rescuing someone from a remote inaccessible location."

The team were called out again a few hours later to take part in an operation with Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team and Police Scotland to find two walkers on the Southern Upland Way.

The search for the walkers began at 00:10. They were eventually found, uninjured, at 05:30.

Road collisions

Throughout Sunday, heavy snow has caused travel chaos on roads in Scotland as motorists faced hazardous driving conditions as the weather deteriorated.

Five people were hurt in a two-car crash near the Glencoe Mountain Resort on the A82 on Sunday.

Local police asked drivers to avoid the area, who described the conditions in the area as "extremely poor".

At the height of the problems at Glencoe, the road was closed while police dealt with the aftermath of the accident.

By Monday morning, only two closures due to weather conditions were being reported.

At Lairg in the Highlands, the A836 was closed at the A839 junction on the Main Street.

The snow gates remained closed on the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn.

Image caption Glasgow Airport had to be closed while the runway was cleared

On Sunday, drivers in the south-west were urged to "avoid unnecessary journeys" following a spate of road accidents.

Police said heavy snowfall across Dumfries and Galloway was causing problems on roads including the A75, which was blocked at the Glen for a short time.

Police later said it had been gritted and was "passable with care".

Heavy snow was also affecting the A76, the A701, the A709 and the A713 Castle Douglas - Ayr road, where there were a number of accidents.

Glasgow Airport was closed for a short time while the runway was cleared of snow.

Coldest night

Saturday night saw the coldest temperature recorded in the UK since February 14 2016, when -14.1C was recorded at Braemar.

Despite the frigid temperatures in the far north, the mercury rose to 11C in the far south west of England.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keate said the near 20C difference, caused as warmer air moves in, was "pretty unusual for the UK".

"The broad theme is it is turning milder from the west, but before we get there some snow will fall," he said.

What the weather warning colours mean

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds of vehicles were stuck in traffic on the M74 on Tuesday night