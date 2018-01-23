The papers: Plea over suicide tutorials

The mother of a Glasgow University student who took his own life just days before Christmas has hit out at the availability of websites offering information about suicide. Nathalie Arthur told the Daily Record that more needed to be done to stop the information reaching the most vulnerable.

Fears are mounting, according to The Herald, that only those accused of the most serious crimes will be held in police custody after being charged, under a radical overhaul of the justice system.

A Cabinet split has opened over whether or not Britain should try to break with European Union rules on fishing during the post-Brexit transitional period, says the i newspaper.

Doctors and nurses are being diverted away from frontline care in Scotland's "under-siege hospitals" to deal with paperwork and "politically imposed" targets, one of the country's most senior medics has told The Scotsman.

An independent Scotland could be among the top 10 "most inclusive advanced economies" across the globe, the SNP's depute leader is quoted in The National as saying.

The Times quotes the environment secretary claiming that plastic bottles in Scotland will need special labels showing they are part of a deposit scheme to prevent people taking English containers across the border to claim the cash.

Children are being "doomed to an early death" by their lifestyles - with four in five obese school pupils destined to remain dangerously overweight for life, according to The Telegraph, which leads with the findings of a new report into the issue.

Under the headline Putin Is A "Clear And Present Danger", the Daily Mail chooses to devote its front page to a speech by the head of the Army, who claimed that Vladimir Putin could start hostilities against the West "sooner than we expect".

Soaring energy bills have left more than 200,000 Scots pensioners with the nightmare choice between heating and eating this winter, writes the Scottish Daily Express, which quotes from a Comparethemarket.com survey for its front page.

A crime "supergang" was warned police would "own them" for life after being caged for 87 years, writes The Scottish Sun, on the jailing of nine men for drugs and torture offences.

Sheltered housing residents in Dundee have been left in "fear" over cuts to their services after news that funds for a scheme were to end in March, says The Courier.