The papers: Scotland's Union Flag 'snub'

The Scottish Daily Mail accuses Nicola Sturgeon of "snubbing the Queen" in a move to "eradicate the Union Flag" in Scotland. The paper says the SNP government has ruled the banner should no longer be raised for the Queen's birthday at dozens of public buildings.

The British flag will fly from dozens of Scottish government buildings only on Remembrance Sunday and not, as has traditionally been the case, on royal birthdays and anniversaries, writes The Daily Telegraph, which says it means that the flag will fly on just one day a year.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that updated regulations issued this month remove the Union Flag on key dates stating "the Royal Banner and the Saltire may be flown" from St Andrew's House or wherever Ms Sturgeon may be.