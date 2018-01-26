The papers: Mum's plea over cemetery death
- 26 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Under the headline No Answers, No Justice, No Peace, the Daily Record leads with a call from Stephanie Williamson for tougher laws allowing someone to be brought to justice over the death of her son, Ciaran, who was killed by a falling headstone at a cemetery in Glasgow.