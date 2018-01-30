Commuters warned over fresh snowfall

Image caption The yellow "be aware" warning is valid from 03:00 on Wednesday

Commuters have been urged to exercise caution as forecasters warn of fresh snowfall in Scotland overnight.

Forecasters are warning of ice on untreated surfaces and frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the weather could affect the early-morning commute on the A9, M74, M77, A702 and M8.

A Met Office yellow "be prepared" warning for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, begins at 03:00.

It covers western, southern and northern areas of Scotland, including the Northern and Western Isles.

Up to 5cm (2in) of snow is expected to accumulate on higher ground, above 200m (650ft).

Snow and sleet could also fall at lower levels.

'Delay journeys'

The Met Office warning states: "Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are also possible."

Police said they were urging drivers to "be aware" following the issue of the weather warning.

Ch Supt Stewart Carle, head of road policing, said drivers should consider delaying their journeys if conditions deteriorate.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Forecasters have warned that the wintry weather could affect roads and train services

"Winter driving is a question of common sense and drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor," he said.

"No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth considering postponing your journey or making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

"If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes. Listen to media broadcasts, especially local radio, and visit the Traffic Scotland website."

For most of the country, the Met Office warning ends at 18:00 on Wednesday, but the wintry weather is expected to last until Thursday in the north of Scotland.

It will be accompanied by wind gusts of 45-55mph, which could lead to blizzard conditions on higher routes, police warned.

Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf urged people to plan ahead if travelling.

He tweeted: "This is likely to affect morning & evening peak travel. As always follow @trafficscotland for updates & leave extra time for journeys."