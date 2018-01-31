Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The RCN thinks more needs to be done to make nursing attractive as a profession, especially in the care home sector.

The Scottish government is to fund about 360 extra training places for nurses and midwives in the next year.

The health secretary said there would be an increase of 10.8% in the numbers recruited to funded degree programmes.

Shona Robison said the increase would take the number of students entering the profession in Scotland from 3,360 to 3,724.

Ministers had previously committed to 2,600 new training places during the current parliament.

The new intake would boost student numbers to a record high of more than 12,000, Ms Robison said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The government is trying to bring former nurses and midwives back into practice

She added: "This 10.8% increase - the sixth increase in a row - is just one step to sustain that into the future, ensuring we recruit and retain the next generation of staff.

"We have retained bursaries and free tuition for nursing and midwifery students.

"We intend to extend and increase successful initiatives, which bring former nurses and midwives back into practice. And we are improving access to education and careers in the professions."

Image caption The health minister met 89 year old Margaret Horsfield at Erskine home in Renfrewshire before making the announcement

The Royal College of Nursing said the rise was welcome, but that more needed to be done to make nursing attractive as a profession.

Scotland associate director Ellen Hudson said Scotland needed more nurses.

'Right direction'

She added: "Over the past year we have seen the highest ever rates of nursing vacancies within our NHS and significantly higher levels of nursing vacancies within the care home sector.

"Nurses are struggling to deal with increased workloads and we know more nurses will be retiring over the coming years."

Ms Hudson said recent surveys had shown a lack of nursing staff was having an impact on patient care.

She said: "Today's announcement on student places for 2018-19 is a move in the right direction.

"We are pleased that the Scottish government has listened to our concerns and has recognised that in recent years Scotland has simply not been training enough nurses."