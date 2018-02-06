Image copyright Mihaela Bodlovic Image caption Birds of Paradise's production of the Tin Solider was staged in Edinburgh in December

Creative Scotland is to reinstate funding for five companies after a row over the decision to axe their financial support.

Birds of Paradise, Lung Ha, Catherine Wheels, Visible Fictions and the Dunedin Consort will now be funded for the next three years.

The move, which was agreed at an emergency board meeting on Friday, will involve additional funding of £2.6m.

The five companies are among 20 which had been due to lose their cash.

Creative Scotland said the move would not affect the 116 organisations which had already been awarded funding.

The decision to stop funding for some organisations sparked a backlash from disability rights activists.

They raised concerns about the future of Glasgow-based Birds of Paradise, Scotland's only professional disability-led arts organisation, and the Edinburgh-based Lung Ha Theatre company, which works with people with learning disabilities.

Board members Ruth Wishart and Maggie Kinloch then stepped down in protest at the lack of time given to discuss which groups should be funded.