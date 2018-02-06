Image copyright Google Image caption The RBS branch in Castlebay is the last bank on Barra

RBS is to keep 10 closure-threatened branches open until at least the end of the year.

The bank said the use of the branches would be reviewed by independent research over that period.

If the study finds that there is greater usage of a branch, its future will be subject of a further review.

The branches are Biggar, Beauly, Castlebay on Barra, Comrie, Douglas in Lanarkshire, Gretna, Inveraray, Melrose, Kyle and Tongue.

Last year, RBS revealed plans to close 62 Scottish branches, including some in remote and rural communities.

Digital banking

The closure plans were attacked by politicians and local authorities.

In December, senior officials from the bank told a Westminster committee that they stood by the move.

State-owned RBS had insisted it was responding to changes in customer behaviour, including a rise in digital banking.

But at the weekend the SNP's Westminster leader said he expected a "positive" outcome following talks with RBS officials over plans to close dozens of bank branches.

Ian Blackford said "good progress" had been made in discussions, and he was hopeful a breakthrough could be found.