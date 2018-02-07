Scotland's chief constable to resign

The chief constable of Police Scotland is to resign with immediate effect, BBC Scotland understands.

Phil Gormley has been on special leave since September amid a series of ongoing investigations into claims of gross misconduct.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is currently investigating four complaints, while three are being assessed internally.

Mr Gormley has always denied any wrongdoing.

He was named at the head of the Police Scotland in December 2015, before being sworn in the following month.

