Image caption Father of one Shaun Woodburn died after he was attacked in Edinburgh on New Year's Day 2017

Scottish law officers are reviewing the rules around post-mortems in light of the "barbaric" treatment of the family of a man killed in Edinburgh.

Shaun Woodburn's parents called for changes after they were left waiting to bury the 30-year-old dad while two examinations were carried out.

At present, the defence have the right to order a second post-mortem exam.

But Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said it was "possible that improvements can be made".

In a written answer to a question from Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale, he said defendants in court cases were allowed "equality of arms" and thus could request their own post-mortem.

But he said legal officials were "currently working with forensic pathologists on a revised post-mortem examination protocol that may help reduce the umber of further post mortem examinations instructed by the defence."

Mr Woodburn, a junior footballer and architectural engineering graduate, died after he was punched outside an Edinburgh bar by Mohammed Ibnomer in the early hours of New Year's Day 2017.

Ibnomer, then 17, was sentenced to four years of detention for the culpable homicide - a punishment which Mr Woodburn's mother Denise Syme said she was "very shocked" by.

The family have also expressed anger at the legal system, which meant Shaun's body was not released to them after they had identified him because Ibnomer's defence had requested a second post-mortem.

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Matheson said Crown Office officials were working on a revised set of rules to cut multiple examinations

Writing for the Daily Record, dad Kevin Woodburn said he was "so angry", saying: "Surely we live in the 21st century?! What I was being told was beyond barbaric, it was medieval.

"Because Shaun is not alive, should that mean that his rights should be lost? What about our family's rights?

"Should we not be allowed to have our son's funeral without having to wait for a defence team to have a second post mortem for no apparent reason other than it's their right?

"Why can't we, in a civilised society, recognise that this is barbaric to say the least?"

'Extremely sympathetic'

Mr Woodburn and Mrs Syme were in the public chamber at Holyrood on Thursday when Ms Dugdale again raised the case with the justice secretary.

Mr Matheson said both he and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had been struck by the dignity shown by Mr Woodburn's parents when they met them last month.

At the time, Ms Sturgeon pledged to support them in "whatever way she can".

Mr Woodburn said the first minister was "extremely sympathetic", adding: "It is my hope that with her support, the powers that be can look again at this procedure and change it so that the victims and their families do not have to endure any more pain than that which they have already endured when losing a loved one."