Police treating man's death as murder

Police in Edinburgh are treating the death of a man in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh as murder.

Officers were called to a flat in Port Hamilton at about 16:45 on Thursday afternoon and found the body of the 47-year-old man.

He was later named as Alan Glancy.

Following a post-mortem examination, police said they were now treating Mr Glancy's death as murder. They have appealed for anyone with details about his prior movements to come forward.

'Medical appointment'

Det Ch Insp David Pinkney said: "We are investigating the last known whereabouts of Alan and are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to assist us with this.

"We are aware that Alan attended a medical appointment on the 9 January and we are looking for anyone who has seen Alan or spoken to him between the 9 January and 1 February to come forward.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Alan's family and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers."

Mr Pinkney said officers would be carrying out additional patrols to offer reassurance to the public.