Image copyright Ardrossan coastguard Image caption The pair were located on the north bank of the river

Two people have been rescued by coastguard after being stranded in freezing conditions in Ayrshire.

The pair were cut off by the tide near the derelict Big Idea building in Irvine Harbour.

A coastguard rescue team was called out from Ardrossan along with the RNLI lifeboat from Troon at about 19:30.

The casualties were located on the north bank of the river and were checked over in hospital suffering effects of the cold weather.