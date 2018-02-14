Kendrick Lamar to play Summer Sessions

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January

Hip-hop heavyweight Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headline act at this year's Glasgow Summer Sessions.

The 30-year-old US rapper will perform in the city's Bellahouston Park on Wednesday 29 August.

Lamar sold out The SSE Hydro in Glasgow earlier this week as part of his European Tour.

But this will be the first outdoor Scottish show for the Grammy award-winning performer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kendrick Lamar accepts his Grammy for Best Rap album for 'DAMN'

The Californian artist, who has collaborated with Rihanna, Dr Dre, Drake, The Weeknd, N.E.R.D and Snoop Dogg, is the first addition to this year's Bellahouston Park bill.

Last year's headliner was Eminem, who also topped the bill in 2013.

Previous acts have included Calvin Harris, Paolo Nutini and Biffy Clyro.