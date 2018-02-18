Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Crumbs and Cocktails in Smith Street, Ayr

A 33-year-old man is being treated in hospital for a serious injury following a mass brawl in Ayr.

He was one of a group of three people who were turned away from Crumbs and Cocktails on Smith Street shortly after midnight, as the bar was closing.

When the group crossed the road, they become involved in an altercation with a man, aged between 18 and 25, who was wearing a white top.

As the bar emptied, up to 10 other men then become involved in the fight.

Police said the man was seriously hurt in the incident and he was taken to Ayr Hospital but he has since been transferred to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Officers have been checking CCTV images and making door to door inquiries in a bid to trace those responsible for the assault.

Police appeal

Det Con Scott Patterson appealed for help from potential witnesses.

He said: "This group of three people were enjoying a night out in Ayr, and had crossed the street after finding out the bar was closing.

"The fight that then broke out, firstly between three to four men and latterly between a larger group of men, has left a man with a serious injury in hospital.

"There would have been a number of people on the street at the time of the incident as people began to make their way home.

"We are looking to speak to anyone who was at Crumbs and Cocktails on Saturday 17 February into Sunday 18 February, or indeed anywhere on Smith Street, who either seen this altercation take place or has any information about it.

"We would urge you to come forward and contact us."