Thousands of tonnes of household rubbish that was put out for recycling was dumped or incinerated last year, says the Scottish Daily Mail, after official figures showed 41,305 tonnes of green waste was rejected, mainly because of contamination issues.

Far-right extremists with links to neo-Nazi terrorists have targeted Glasgow MSP Anas Sarwar after he spoke out about his experiences of racism, according to the Daily Record. The paper say police are investigating a video threat to the politician.

Doctors, council workers and bus and train staff should be given suicide prevention training in a bid to stem the rising tide of those taking their own lives, writes The Herald, after figures showed the numbers rising for the first time in six years.

The National leads with a warning from the Scottish Creel Fishermen's Federation that the ramifications of a no-deal Brexit, with hard borders and tariffs, could make it pointless for Scotland's fishermen to go out to sea.

The i newspaper also leads with a Brexit story and reports that Damian Green - Theresa May's former deputy - has ridiculed as "conspiracy theories" claims that civil servants are plotting to thwart the Leave vote and has called for ministers to be more willing to publish forecasts detailing the economic effect of leaving the European Union.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is under mounting pressure to authorise the release of Cold War files kept on him by the Stasi after Theresa May said he must be "open and transparent" about his links to former Communist spies, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express also leads with the story and says the prime minister's comments come amid calls for Mr Corbyn to appear before the Foreign Affairs select committee to answer questions about the accusations.

Students at the country's leading universities, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, face having their final-year exams cancelled after academics announced plans to escalate their strikes, writes The Times.

Neil Lennon says he hopes paedophile football coach, Barry Bennell, "never sees the light of day again" after he was jailed for the abuse of two of his former team-mates, reports The Scottish Sun.

Cambridge graduate Dr Matthew Falder has been jailed for 32 years after admitting to a shocking 137 offences, including encouraging the rape of a child, on the "rap sheet from hell", says the Daily Star.

Dundee is facing an "imminent mental health storm" according to a charity quoted in The Courier. It comes after three "particularly violent incidents" linked to mental health issues in the city in recent months, says the paper.

Scotland's childcare system is "not set up for working parents", according to campaigners who have revealed to The Scotsman that just one in ten council-run facilities stay open to cover regular office hours.

Business leaders have called for transport chiefs to deliver a "realistic" completion date for the long-awaited Aberdeen bypass project, according to the Press and Journal.