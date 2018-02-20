Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The functions of BTP were due to be absorbed into Police Scotland on 1 April 2019

The controversial merger of British Transport Police with Police Scotland will be be delayed, the Scottish government has announced.

.Justice Secretary Michael Matheson described the longer timetable beyond April 2019 as "disappointing".

But he said it would allow more time to engage with the Transport Police Federation on issues like pay and conditions.

The Conservatives had already called for the move to be be put on hold.

The functions of BTP were due to be absorbed into the national force on 1 April 2019. The government said a new merger date was still to be confirmed.

The Scottish government has long wanted to integrate the service into Police Scotland, seeing it as the most "efficient and effective" way of delivering policing across the country.

The Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill confers extra policing powers on the Scottish Police Authority and the Police Service of Scotland, but further legislation would be needed at Holyrood and Westminster to transfer staff, properties and cross-border policing functions.

'Seamless transition'

Mr Matheson said: "The Scottish and UK governments are working together to ensuring the legislation passed by Parliament last year is implemented as effectively as possible.

"The benefits of a single command structure and improved access to the full range of capabilities of Police Scotland will be delivered for railway policing, providing an enhanced service to both the rail industry and travelling public.

"While much has been achieved so far, we want to ensure a seamless transition which delivers continuity of service for rail users and staff. As I have previously said, any issues raised by the Joint Programme Board in their role as overseeing the project would be given due consideration.

"While a later integration date is disappointing, it will provide all partners with the opportunity to enhance the process of engagement, in particular with officers, staff and their representatives on key issues."

The minister added: "The Scottish government remains committed to delivering on our triple lock guarantee to protect the jobs, pay and pensions of BTP officers transferring to Police Scotland.

"The Scottish government has met with the BTP Federation on a number of occasions in recent weeks and will continue to work closely with them on addressing the important issues raised by their members."

Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish Labour described the delay as "a welcome U-turn at the eleventh hour by the SNP".

The party's justice spokesman Daniel Johnson said: "Scottish Labour opposed folding BTP into Police Scotland from the start alongside officers, trade unions and experts - and it is welcome the SNP appears to have finally listened.

"This delay reopens the debate about whether this foolish and misguided merger should go ahead at all given the distinctive nature and requirements of policing our railways."

Police Scotland said unresolved issues in the integration plean meant it could not be be achieved by the April 2019 date "without compromising public safety".

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "Planning for the integration of British Transport Police continues and we will be working closely with BTP, the rail industry and other partners over the coming months to determine a new date.

"The priority for Police Scotland, as always, is to ensure that we continue to deliver the highest possible standards of service and that all of our communities, including people who work on and use the rail network, are kept safe."

'Entirely sensible'

The British Transport Police Federation said it welcomed the "entirely sensible decision" to delay the merger.

The federation's chairman, Nigel Goodband, said: "We now hope to see a realistic timeframe being set which allows for better planning, greater analysis of the costs of integration, and deeper understanding of the risks.

"The process to date has caused unnecessary worry and concern so we welcome the commitment to improving staff engagement and will continue to support this in any way we can."

In December last year, a report from Scotland's Police watchdog said no authoritative business case was made for the merger of British Transport Police and Police Scotland.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary's overview of BTP said the decision was made by ministers, meaning the benefits, disadvantages and costs were not explained.