Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said her MPs would support the prime minister in Brexit votes "if she fulfils her principles".

Ms Davidson was questioned on whether all her 13 Scottish MPs would support Theresa May's plan for the "deepest possible" free trade deal with the EU.

The question arose after three Scottish Tory MPs joined a written demand for a clean break with the EU.

Ms Davidson said the prime minister was trying to achieve the best Brexit deal.

Mrs May is expected to outline five "tests" for a future UK-EU deal and argue the "deepest possible" free trade deal is achievable.

She is expected to set out details of how the UK will seek to mirror EU rules in some areas and "diverge" in others.

Last week Scottish Conservative MPs Alister Jack, Stephen Kerr and Colin Clark joined 62 UK Conservative colleagues in signing a letter to the Prime Minister calling for full regulatory autonomy after Brexit, with no prevention of trade deal negotiations with other countries.

Ms Davidson, who was a prominent Remain campaigner ahead of the EU referendum, wants the UK to be able to operate and trade within the European single market "to the maximum possible extent".

On BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, she was asked if she could "guarantee" that all 13 Scottish Tory MPs would vote with the government on trade legislation.

Ms Davidson said: "We will support her if she fulfils her principles, which I expect her to do."

She then outlined the principles, saying: "As we leave the European Union we do so as a stronger country without leaving one part behind as was suggested by the EU today in terms of Northern Ireland, I think that is completely unacceptable."

Further principles were to "maximise potential future trade" and ensure there is no hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Asked if she and her MPs would only support the PM on certain conditions, she said: "I'm a thinking and sentient human being and I would expect all representatives to have principles to which they hold."