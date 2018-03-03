Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People are being asked to help their communities clear the snow

The Scottish government wants communities to work together this weekend to clear the snow.

Scotland continues to recover from the so-called "Beast from the East" while yellow warnings for snow and wind remain in place until Monday, mainly in eastern areas.

Ministers are asking for a bit more of the community spirit which has been shown over the past few days.

They say community co-operation is key to getting the country back to normal.

Many communities have already started to clear the snow in their own areas and the Scottish government is calling for volunteers to help where they can in clearing up local roads and pavements and checking on vulnerable people.

'Above and beyond'

Rural roads and urban streets are maintained by local authorities but the extent of snow drifts mean areas remain difficult for local people, delivery drivers and pedestrians.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "Throughout the country we are hearing many examples of people going above and beyond the call of duty, showing exemplary community spirit to help their local community deal with the extreme snowy conditions.

"Local and national services are working together to do all we can to keep our roads clear of snow. However, the situation remains very challenging, particularly in rural and eastern areas of Scotland.

"If you have capacity to help neighbours, or are the owner of large vehicles that could assist the clearance work on your local road, I would encourage you to volunteer and look out for vulnerable people.

"While the warning alert has reduced to yellow, cold conditions and snow are expected to continue for the next few days so please exercise caution, carefully prepare and avoid unnecessary journeys."

Image copyright Met Office Image caption A first warning covers a large slice of Scotland until late on Saturday (left) while a second will be in force until Monday night

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice is in force until Monday. This covers most of central, south and east Scotland, as well as Caithness and the Northern Isles.

The Army has already been drafted in to help transport medics to and from Edinburgh's two biggest hospitals after a request from NHS Lothian to the Scottish government and the MoD said it was now also helping NHS staff get to work in the Fife and Tayside areas, using up to 30 vehicles and 60 personnel.

The extreme weather has seen health boards cancel non-essential operations and outpatient appointments on Friday while NHS 24 has described its operations as being "stretched".

It has also seen feats of generosity and dedication.

Image copyright NHS Lanarkshire Image caption Farmer Grant Neilson got nurse Louise Lawrie to a patient in his tractor

In East Kilbride, district nurse Louise Lawrie ended up doing a house call on a tractor after getting stuck in the snow visiting the patient's rural home in the Auldhouse area the day before.

Louise, 30, based at Hunter Community Health Centre in East Kilbride, said: "Some locals had to dig my car out and give me a push on Thursday morning so I wasn't taking any chances for Friday.

"We managed to get hold of local farmer Grant Neilson and he agreed to run me and my occupational therapist colleague through the snow to the patient, who needs to be seen every day.

"Grant waited for us and ran us back. He was great. I've never had to do anything like this before to get to a patient."

Image copyright NHS24 Image caption Stephen Steele helped NHS 24 nurse Janis McEchan get to work from Dumbarton

NHS 24 has also appealed for help this weekend to support staff providing vital services.

Getting staff in to NHS 24's various call centres has been a huge challenge with many staff walking for miles to get to work at the out-of-hours service.

Bike shop owner Stephen Steele put his 4x4 vehicle to excellent use on Wednesday by bringing colleagues from Dumbarton and Kirkintilloch to the call centre in Cardonald so they could provide care to people calling 111.

Anyone who can help NHS 24 staff get to work can contact the service via the email: servicedeliveryadmin@nhs24.scot.nhs.uk

'Beginning to recover'

Hundreds of schools remained shut for a third day on Friday but some transport links began to recover as the amber weather warning expired.

Glasgow and Edinburgh airports were able to get a number of flights in and out after long delays and cancellations since Wednesday.

Limited train and bus services were in operation and roads in the central belt, where hundreds had been stranded earlier in the week, were clearer.

Image caption Rural communities are still not fully operational

There were still issues though, with the M90 among roads hit by snowdrifts sweeping on to the carriageway prompting a clear-up by ploughs and gritters.

Further north, 20 to 30 vehicles needed to be freed after they became stuck in snow on the A92 near Inverbervie in Aberdeenshire.

Supt Helen Harrison, of Police Scotland, said: "The snow is not due to stop and neither will we until we are confident that the risks associated with travelling in the poor conditions have reduced significantly.

"The snow has settled and is not expected to thaw, so extreme care will still need to be taken on the roads."