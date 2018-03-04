Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption These parents at Kinnaird Primary in Larbert made sure the grounds were safe for children to return

Efforts are continuing to get Scotland moving again after last week's weather disruption.

As roads become passable and communities work to clear their areas, the railways are improving gradually.

However there are still no trains running between Carlisle and Scotland on the west coast main line.

The Scottish government is urging people to heed any travel warnings while preparing to start a normal working week on Monday.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney praised the "super-human" efforts of those working in public services and community volunteers who have worked hard to restore normality to the country.

Image caption The Deputy First Minister has praised efforts to recover from unprecedented weather conditions

He told BBC Scotland: "We would encourage people as the country gets back into the normal working week on Monday and as our schools come back as we expect most of them to do, to just pay heed to the travel advice.

"That is the key thing that's happened this week. People around the country have followed the travel advice that has been issued and generally we have managed to address a very difficult situation with enormous patience and cooperation from members of the public.

"I would just encourage people to follow the travel advice and all the information available from their individual local authorities, and if we get back into the rhythm of the week in that way it will be to the benefit of all."

Image caption In an estate in Bearsden in East Dunbartonshire local people rallied to get the roads cleared

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice is in force until Monday. This covers most of central, south and east Scotland, as well as Caithness and the Northern Isles.

Temperatures are unlikely to rise until well into next week.

ScotRail said on Saturday it was "working day and night" to resolve the problems caused by the weather.

Virgin Trains still has no services running between Carlisle and Scotland on the west coast main line and said it did not expect services to resume on Sunday. It hopes to offer a limited replacement bus service from Sunday morning.

Image copyright Network Rail Scotland Image caption The railways are facing a challenge to clear snow

On the east coast route, a reduced service was running between Newcastle and Edinburgh but passengers were urged to only travel if necessary as trains would be busy.

Airports and trunk roads were operating "business as usual".

On Saturday, communities answered a call from the Scottish government to work together to clear local areas.

"Armies" of parent volunteers are also being mobilised to try to get schools ready for Monday morning.

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption Parents are getting together to make sure schools are ready to re-open

Many schools contacted parents via social media asking for help to clear paths and playgrounds to make them safe for pupils to return.

Hundreds of thousands of children have not been in the classroom since Tuesday due to extreme weather.

Parents and teachers have already been working to clean up snow from school grounds to allow them to reopen on Monday.

At Kinnaird Primary School in Larbert more than 100 volunteers answered a call for help on Saturday to clear paths and entrances with similar events across Scotland organised for Sunday.

Skip Twitter post by @NewtonPrimary01 If you are free please come along to Newton this Sunday around 0930 to help Mr Thomson clear paths, play areas etc. so children & staff can get to school safely on Monday. Bring a snow shovel/ spade/ strong boots. Thank you in advance! Hot drinks available! pic.twitter.com/8hhCKVmySd — Newton Primary (@NewtonPrimary01) March 3, 2018 Report

Other schools posted appeals for volunteers to gather at specific times to get grounds cleared.

Most councils who were forced to close schools last week are aiming to reopen facilities after the weekend, weather depending.

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "While weather conditions are improving we would encourage parents to check weather forecasts and travel advice, and keep in close contact with local authorities to monitor whether schools and services are open on Monday."

The Scottish government has also opened the Bellwin Scheme, set up to help councils who face large costs from damage due to the severe weather.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: "Although we expect to have seen the worst of the severe weather, we're aware there remains a flooding risk in some areas as the snow melts."