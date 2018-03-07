The papers: 'Shamed' MSP must resign

Nicola Sturgeon has called on an MSP to quit Holyrood after a damning party report found he pestered women with "unwanted" attention and sent inappropriate text messages, reports The Scotsman.

In a dramatic series of events, the first minister urged Mark McDonald to stand down and let his constituents elect a new MSP for Aberdeen Donside in a by-election, writes The National on the same story.

Likewise, the i newspaper leads with Mr McDonald and quotes Ms Sturgeon as saying it would be "appropriate" for her former childcare minister to quit as an MSP, hours after he resigned as a member of the SNP.

The Press and Journal reports how pressure was piled on the politician after a Holyrood inquiry found he had "exploited" his power and brought "distress" to women.

The Scottish Daily Mail says that there is "fury" over Mr McDonald's decision not to quit as an MSP after he accepted his behaviour had caused "hurt and offence" to two women.

The other story preoccupying Scotland's front pages is the suspected poisoning of former Kremlin double agent Sergei Skripal. The Times quotes Whitehall sources saying that the incident is being treated as an assassination attempt linked to Russia.

The Daily Telegraph claims that Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to kill the former spy, who the paper reports has been left fighting for his life after he fell ill along with his daughter in Salisbury on Sunday.

The Daily Star claims that the UK could remove England from the World Cup if it is proved that Mr Putin ordered the "poisoning" of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Express quotes a relative of Mr Skripal saying that he knew he would "not be left alone" and that his life in Britain "would end badly".

In other news, The Herald says that a quarter of GP practices in Scotland are missing at least one doctor as the latest staffing figures showed a decline in GPs working full-time.

A man faces life in prison for a "barbaric" murder bid on a female shop worker, writes The Scottish Sun, on the case of James McMurdy who battered a 63-year-old woman with a hammer.

The Daily Record devotes its front page to a woman who "ambushed" her former partner in the street by drenching him in brown sauce and milk.

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a Tayside father-of-four, writes The Courier, after the discovery of John Donachy's body at a property in Alyth's Hazel Court on Saturday night.