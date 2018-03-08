Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Dropout rates during the first year are at their lowest for 19 years

The dropout rate for students at Scottish universities is the lowest it has been for 19 years.

For the first time in a generation, the retention rate for students is better than the UK average.

Just 6.2% gave up their studies before their second year in Scotland compared with the UK average of 6.4%.

Scottish institutions have been trying to improve the further education experience for students to make sure they get the most out of their time.

Across the UK, the 6.4% figure signifies a rise for the third year in a row.

The new figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency cover the academic year of 2015-2016.

Image caption Institutions want to make sure students get the most out of their time

Alastair Sim, director of Universities Scotland said the improvement in retention in Scotland was a cause for celebration.

"The sector and individual institutions have dedicated significant time and effort to ensure that students get the most of their studies and time at university," he said.

"Retention is such an important part of the task of widening access. Universities' goal is to support students to achieve successful outcomes and that's a much bigger and more meaningful responsibility than just getting students into university.

"Unplanned exits from university can feel like a really big setback for students.

"We will take heart from today's figures but we know the work to improve retention will continue at all our universities with continued investment in student support, creating a welcoming campus for students of all ages, background and experience."