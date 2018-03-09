Image caption The SQA said no confidential or sensitive information about exams had been shared

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has accidentally sent an email intended for one marker to a large number of them.

The email's contents do not include any confidential or sensitive information about exams or any login details.

However, some private email addresses can be seen.

The SQA said it took matters regarding personal information very seriously. The incident will be reported to the Information Commissioner's Office.

A spokesman for the exam body said: "An error in an automated service led to a number of SQA appointees receiving multiple emails from us, which included copies of other recipients' names, and email addresses. Those emails did not contain password details or any other personal information.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and have fixed the issue to ensure this does not happen again.

"While no sensitive or personal data other than names and email addresses was published, we take matters regarding personal information very seriously, and will report the incident to the Information Commissioner's Office."