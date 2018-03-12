Image copyright I Image caption The i is just one of Monday's papers carrying the latest from the investigation into the attempted murder of the Russian ex-spy and his daughter in Salisbury a week ago. It reports the government's "astonishing" warning for up to 500 diners and pub-goers to wash their clothes.

Image copyright The Times Image caption The Times' take on the spy poisoning claims Theresa May is "on the verge of publicly blaming Russia" for the attack as she prepares to meet with the government's National Security Council on Monday. Expulsions and sanctions against Russia could follow, the paper adds. Russia denies any involvement.

Image copyright The Telegraph Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says some residents are "outraged" by the delay in advice given to those who might have been contaminated by the nerve agent. One told the paper: "Enough of this cloak and dagger stuff, let the public know what's going on."

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says MSPs are preparing to ask the Scottish Parliament to "ban" MSP Mark McDonald from returning to Holyrood. The MSP plans to continue as an independent following allegations of inappropriate behaviour which saw him quit the SNP.

Image copyright The Scottish Sun Image caption The Scottish Sun is one of several papers covering an alleged verbal abuse of Celtic star Scott Sinclair at Glasgow Airport. The tabloid says the winger was "confronted by louts" after his side's 3-2 victory over Rangers.

Image copyright Daily Star Image caption The Scott Sinclair incident also makes the front page of the Daily Star of Scotland, which described it as an "airport bust-up" and claimed up to three men were involved.

Image copyright The Herald Image caption Scotland's mandatory life sentences for murder convictions are criticised in The Herald. Expert Professor Dirk Van Zyl Smit says the country's get-tough penal system is "increasingly out of kilter" with the rest of Europe.

Image copyright The National Image caption The National's Monday edition shows outrage at planned Westminster amendments to the Brexit Bill, calling them a "devo demolition job". The paper claims the Tories have told the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments to leave the governing to London.

Image copyright Daily Record Image caption The top story for the Daily Record is about a landlord who evicted a mother-of-nine by throwing the contents of her Edinburgh flat out of a second-floor window onto the ground below.

Image copyright The Scotsman Image caption The Scottish Labour party conference promise to spend £70m on Scotland's economy takes top spot at the Scotsman. The paper claims Labour is "coming for power" at Holyrood.

Image copyright The Courier Image caption The Courier leads with the different divisions of Police Scotland recording crimes in different ways, with the system not likely to be unified until 2026.

The investigation into the attempted murder of a Russian former spy and his daughter is still making the front pages on Monday.

