Priest convicted of child sex abuse

Image caption Father Paul Moore has been convicted of abusing children

An 82-year-old Catholic priest has been convicted of sexually abusing three children and a student priest in crimes spanning more than 20 years.

Father Paul Moore committed the crimes in various locations in Ayrshire between 1977 and 1996.

The court heard how he abused one boy at a school, another at a leisure centre and a third on the beach at Irvine in the 1970s.

He was also found guilty of indecently assaulting a student priest in 1995.

Image caption Fr Moore was sent to Fort Augustus after allegedly admitting child abuse to the bishop

He will be sentenced later.

The judge, Lady Rae, told Moore that he had abused his position as a priest in the most horrible manner.

She said it was an "appalling abuse" and the damage that done to young people was immeasurable.

The BBC had previously reported that Moore confessed his abuse to his bishop in 1996.

Bishop Maurice Taylor sent him to a treatment centre in Toronto and to Fort Augustus Abbey in the Highlands.

Moore was removed from the pastoral ministry after his admission but continued to live in a house purchased by the church.

