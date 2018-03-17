The papers: Firms face £100k roadworks fines

The introduction of new legislation which could see tough penalties for shoddy work features on Scotland's front pages.

The Scotsman reports that doubling maximum fines for firms who botch roadworks to £100,000 has won approval in a public consultation.

The Herald says MPs and campaigners are demanding that Theresa May must hit Putin's regime "in the pocket" by targeting dirty Russian money being secretly funnelled through Scotland.

Rolling Stones fans are being steered to greedy touts on rip-off websites despite face-value tickets still being available on primary sales platforms, according to the Daily Record.

The National writes that the leader of the Northern Ireland Green Party will today warn that Brexit could ignite an Ulster powder keg.

The Scottish Sun says it has been reported that Prince Harry has refused to sign a pre-nup ahead of his marriage to US actress Meghan Markle, as it carries a photo of her with a gun.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Express says Prince Harry sparked a political row last night after throwing the spotlight on defence cuts. The fifth in line to the throne highlighted shrinking Ministry of Defence budgets in an unscripted speech when he returned to the Army Air Corps base where he trained as a helicopter pilot.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that foster parents of an Iraqi refugee have demanded to know why he was left free to carry out a Tube bombing.

The Telegraph writes that police have said a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, who was found dead at his south London home earlier this week, was murdered amid fears of a second Russia-sponsored attack on British soil.

The i also leads with the story, saying the Russian exile was found asphyxiated in his London home eight days after the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

The Daily Star reports that MPs yesterday called for the World Cup - due to start in Russia in June - to be postponed after Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were poisoned.

Oxfam has been engulfed by a second sex scandal over the conduct of its staff in earthquake-torn Haiti, according to the front page of The Times.

A social worker, whose behaviour placed vulnerable children at risk of harm on numerous occasions, has been struck from the Scottish Social Services Council's register for social workers, says the Courier.