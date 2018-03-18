The papers: Kremlin 'targeting Sturgeon'

The standoff with Russia after the attempted murder of a spy and his daughter continues to dominate Scotland's front pages.

The Herald has senior SNP figures warning that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is facing online attacks from Kremlin trolls masquerading as "cybernats", following her condemnation of Russia over the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The Mail on Sunday says Theresa May is to launch a major crackdown on the "dirty money" that Vladimir Putin's McMafia-style cronies have sheltered in London.

An exiled Russian businessman tells the Sunday Mail how he fears for his life following the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

According to the Sunday Times, spy chiefs have warned the bosses of Britain's key power companies to boost their security amid fears of a Russian cyber-attack that could put the lights out.

Ministers are plotting new sanctions against Vladimir Putin and Kremlin-linked oligarchs after the Russian government expelled 23 British diplomats and launched an assault on its cultural ties with Britain, says the Sunday Telegraph.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports that a pilot who was banned from taking his cigar cutter on a jet taunted airport security by saying he could "crash the plane".

Scotland on Sunday says young doctors leaving Scotland have identified bullying by senior colleagues, poor work-life balance and a lack of NHS support as reasons for heading abroad.

According to the Sunday Post, police are investigating a "Children of God" sex cult.