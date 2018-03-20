Image copyright Getty Images

Police Scotland is backing a UK-wide anti-terror campaign to encourage the public to report suspicious behaviour.

The move follows research by Counter Terrorism Policing which suggests three out of four Scots are concerned about acts of terror.

Across the UK, two thirds of people said they had become more concerned over the past year.

But while 82% said they would report suspicious behaviour, many were unclear as to what they should be looking for.

The Action Counters Terrorism initiative, which is supported by police forces and intelligence agencies, includes a 60-second film based on real-life foiled plots.

It shows examples of terrorist-related suspicious activity, as well as attack planning methods.

Officers said some examples of suspicious activity or behaviour could include:

Hiring large vehicles for no obvious reason

Buying or storing a large amount of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders for no obvious reason

Taking notes or photos of security arrangements or inspecting CCTV cameras in an unusual way

Looking at extremist material, or sharing and creating content that promotes or glorifies terrorism

Anyone who goes away travelling for long periods of time but is vague about where

Someone carrying out suspicious or unusual bank transactions

Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said cooperation between police and the public was "Scotland's greatest defence"

Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: "We work tirelessly with security partners to identify and thwart the terrorist threat.

"But the public can also play a crucial role in helping to keep communities safe and we would encourage anyone with suspicions to report their concerns.

"We want to provide people with all the necessary information they need to help them identify suspicious activity and, more importantly, keep themselves safe and secure.

"Any piece of information could be vital in helping the police prevent terrorism and save lives. That cooperation between police and the public is Scotland's greatest defence against the terrorist threat."

Anyone who wants to report suspicious behaviour or activity can call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency, or report it online at gov.uk/ACT.