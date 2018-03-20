Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Luna Lovegood and Harley Quinn share two of the increasingly popular names of 2017

Luna and Harley have jumped into the top 100 names for girls in Scotland, according to the official statistics.

Along with the names Aurora, Callie and Penelope they showed the biggest jump in their place in the baby name rankings for 2017.

For boys, Evan, Struan and Jax leapt in to the top 100 while Freddie, Cooper, Blake, Arlo, Hunter and Sonny showed a big increase in popularity

Olivia and Jack remain the most popular baby names in Scotland.

The National Records of Scotland announced the top names in December.

It has now released all the names given to babies last year.

For girls, Sienna, Nina and Bella also performed well, with one Scottish child being named Bella- Caledonia.

There were 53 girls named Luna taking it into the top 100 for the first time, and 63 named Harley.

Famous Lunas include the Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood, played by Evanna Lynch.

The name Harley has been made popular in recent years by Margot Robbie who played Harley Quinn in the 2016 film Suicide Squad. One baby was named Harley-Quinn last year.

Other names from blockbusters movies included one Thor, three Lokis, 10 Odins and 324 Logans.

The Star Wars franchise may have inspired some of the 127 babies named Luke, as well as 19 Leias, 4 Reys and 199 Finns.

There were also two babies named Kylo like the Jedi seduced by the dark side Kylo Ren.

While almost 500 babies were each named Jack and Olivia, there are dozens of names given to just one child during the year.

These include a girl called Aberdeen and boys named Ransom and Roar.

Other unique names for boys include:

Marvelous

Peter-Gabriel

Nimbus

Merlin

Maverick

Einstein

Rembrandt

Crown

Blade

Testimony

Tiger

Tucker

One-off names for girls include: