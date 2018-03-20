Image copyright SPL

The number of postgraduate students at Scottish universities is at a record high, according to official figures.

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) said the number of entrants on taught postgraduate courses had increased by 21% over the past decade.

Provisional figures for the current year suggest this trend is continuing.

The figures are contained in a wide-ranging set of statistics which have been published by the SFC.

The report said there were 292,620 students in higher education in Scotland in 2016/17, an increase of 7,170 (2.5%) from 2015/16.

In 2016/17, HE entrants at colleges accounted for 27.5% of all higher education entrants in Scotland.

Between 2015/16 and 2016/17, the number of students aged under 25 increased by 3,615 (1.9%) and students aged 25 to 29 increased by 980 (2.8%). Those aged 30 and over increased by 2,590 (4.0%).

'Expanding access'

The minister for further education, higher education and science, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: "It is welcome to see in these latest statistics that we have a record number of post-graduate students and increases in both part-time and older learners.

"This government is determined to make higher education as accessible as possible to everyone in Scotland. We recognise the importance of postgraduate study and providing the opportunities for people to get a higher education qualification later in life. That is why we are enabling even more people to study for a postgraduate qualification in the coming years by expanding access to tuition fee loans and living cost loans to students studying by distance learning.

"What these figures show is that the higher education sector in this country is continuing to go from strength to strength, with colleges playing a vital role in the delivery of many higher education courses across Scotland."

John Kemp, interim chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said: "Scotland has a world-leading university system.

"Today's figures show Scotland continuing ability to attract postgraduate researchers and how taught postgraduate programmes are increasingly bringing advanced skills and knowledge into Scottish industry."

Disadvantaged areas

The SFC said the report on students eligible for funding in 2017/18 excludes students who withdrew shortly after the start of their course and provides an early insight into the patterns of provision for the current academic year.

It shows an overall increase of 1,780 in the full time equivalent number of students in Scottish universities between 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The report also highlighted the role colleges play helping people from disadvantaged areas.

Shona Struthers, Colleges Scotland's chief executive, said: "We welcome this report and are pleased with the confirmation that colleges continue to offer the most accessible path to learning for Scottish-domiciled students with an increase to 23.2% of all higher education students from the 20% most deprived areas in Scotland studying at colleges.

"A substantial proportion of students continue to start higher education courses in colleges, with entrants to colleges comprising 27.5% of all higher education students.

"Colleges have a crucial role in identifying, helping, and facilitating alternative pathways for people, and providing students with work-ready skills, upskilling, and retraining as well as qualifications."