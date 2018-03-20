Scottish Rugby bosses probe footage of sectarian chanting
Scottish Rugby bosses are examining footage of two Scotland fans chanting a sectarian slogan while accompanied by a bagpiper playing "The Sash".
The 45-second clip emerged following the Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland in Rome on Saturday.
BBC Scotland presenter, and ex-Scotland international, John Beattie was alerted to the footage which he described as "embarrassing pathetic idiocy".
Scottish Rugby have now confirmed they are attempting to identify the men.
A statement said they will consider suitable action.