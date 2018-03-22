Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After adding in housing costs official figures revealed one million people in Scotland live in poverty

Poverty rates in Scotland are continuing to rise, official figures have suggested.

In each year between 2014 and 2017, one million people in Scotland were living in poverty, which was up slightly on previous years.

The latest statistics also show 8% of people are in "persistent poverty".

The Scottish government said it was "absolutely committed" to ending poverty and would set out its plan to eradicate child poverty by 2030.

Equalities minister Angela Constance said addressing inequalities was "at the core of everything we do to make Scotland a fairer, more equal country".

She added: "These figures show the scale of the challenge we face, which is why we are committed to actions that make life better now as well as driving long-term change."

Poverty in Scotland What are the latest figures? 1,000,000 People living in poverty 230,000 Children in poverty

140,000 Pensioners in poverty Getty

The statistics, released on Thursday, also revealed:

poverty rates for single adult women were higher than for single adult men, whether or not they had children

poverty rates for minority ethnic groups were higher than for the white ethnic group

poverty rates for families with a disabled member were higher than for families without

after housing costs, 24% of children in Scotland were living in relative poverty in 2014-17, up 1% on 2013-16

and after housing costs, relative pensioner poverty was 13%, up 1% on the previous three-year period.

Ms Constance said the Scottish government was doing what it could but "UK government cuts and continuing austerity" meant that it was having to fight poverty "with one hand tied behind our back".

She added: "That will not stop us continuing to be determined to tackle poverty and we will publish our Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan next week which will deliver strong actions to reduce the number of families living in poverty."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alexander Cadona says poverty has meant he only eats twice a week and he never buys new clothes

A UK government spokeswoman said the good news was that absolute poverty was a record low and employment rates were on the rise.

She added; "We know there is more to do to ensure that every child gets the very best chances in life.

"Our welfare reforms offer parents tailored support to move into work, ensuring that even more families can enjoy the opportunities and benefits that work can bring."

How is poverty defined?

Relative poverty is a measure of whether the income of the poorest households are keeping pace with middle income households across the UK. Income is measured after tax and includes social security payments. If the household's income is below the poverty threshold, all people within the household are in poverty. Persistent poverty identifies the number of individuals living in relative poverty for three or more of the last four years. Absolute poverty is a measure of whether the incomes of the poorest households are keeping pace with inflation.

What's the reaction to the figures?