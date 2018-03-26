Image caption The former Catalan education minister has returned to St Andrews, where she taught economics

The lawyer representing a former Catalan minister being threatened with legal action in Spain has said she will hand herself in to Police Scotland.

Aamar Anwar said he has spoken to the authorities on behalf of Clara Ponsatí

He expects her to attend an Edinburgh police station within "the next few days".

Ms Ponsatí, who was education minister in the Catalan government, was made the subject of a European arrest warrant on Friday.

The Spanish authorities are pursuing Catalan leaders for their role in holding an independence referendum.

Ms Ponsatí, along with other democratic politicians in Catalonia, faces charges of rebellion which could see her spend 30 years in jail.

'Degrading treatment'

Mr Anwar told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme: "My instructions are that this is a political persecution - a systematic attempt to criminalise the desire for independence.

"We believe that if she is sent back to Spain then she will suffer inhumane and degrading treatment and that the independence of the judiciary in Spain cannot be guaranteed.

"Quite frankly the charge of rebellion that Clara faces is a charge of rebellion with violence against the unity of the Spanish state, which means she faces up to 30 years in prison."

He added: "What she was, was an education minister."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and Prof Ponsatí in Brussels at the start of February

Ms Ponsatí fled to Brussels with former leader Carles Puigdemont, then returned to the University of St Andrews where she had previously worked.

A Spanish judge reactivated warrants for Mr Puigdemont, Ms Ponsatí and three other former ministers on Friday.

Mr Puigdemont has now been detained in Germany, his lawyer confirmed on Sunday.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said she supported the right of the Catalan people to determine their own future but the Scottish authorities were obliged to follow due process and ministers were not permitted to intervene.

She added: "We strongly oppose the Spanish government's decision to seek the arrest and imprisonment of independence supporting politicians.

"The fact that our justice system is legally obliged to follow due process in the determination of extradition requests does not change those views."

Spain's central government took direct control of Catalonia and sacked officials, following the region's banned independence referendum in October.

A spokesman for St Andrews said: '"We're aware that a warrant has been issued, we're staying in close touch with Clara and will continue to monitor developments very carefully."